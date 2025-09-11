Clarksville Growth Spurs New Ascension St. Thomas Hospital Development

Clarksville, TN – History was made recently in Clarksville when the city received Tennessee Health Facilities Commission (HFC) approval for a Certificate of Need for not one but two new hospitals

Fahad Tahir, President and CEO of Ascension St. Thomas, was on hand for a meeting to gauge support for their proposed facility. “Our group currently has 18 hospitals and 320 locations across middle Tennessee,” Tahir said. “We are part of a national faith-based, not-for-profit Catholic health system called Ascension, which operates throughout the country.

“What’s beautiful about being part of a faith-based not-for-profit ministry is that we (1) are part of the church, (2) are part of the community, so we get a chance to work with the community to determine its needs, and (3) as a not-for-profit we invest back into the community. We want to provide services to the community and reinvest in people, facilities, and charity care.

“Clarksville is a community we have served for generations. We have had a location here since 2005. Today, we have 14 locations across Montgomery County, including cardiology neurosurgery, urgent care clinics, physical therapy, and lots of other services

“We’re excited, based on the feedback and invitation of patients and doctors in the community, to add a hospital, pending state approval.

Ascension St Thomas has purchased a 96-acre lot at Exit 11. They plan to build a master campus that will include physician services and a hospital. The hospital is designed for an initial 44 beds, with the ability to grow horizontally and vertically up to 132 beds. The purchased acreage will allow lots of room to grow with the needs of the community.

The state issued the necessary approval at a Certificate of Need hearing. Development mode now begins with planning in partnership with the city, county, and local leadership.

