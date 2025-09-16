Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Tylertown Road Water Outage and Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, at 7:00pm at the intersection of Tylertown Road and Traceview Place.

The following roads will be closed to allow for the valve work.

Tylertown Road closed from Parade Drive to Isaac Drive.

Traceview Place closed from Gardendale Lane to Tylertown Road.

McClain Drive closed from Benjamin Drive to Tylertown Road.

Traffic will be detoured to Parade Drive and Isaac Drive; however, motorists are advised to choose an alternate travel route while the work is underway. Motorists are also asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment and follow directional signs.

Water service will be turned off at 9:00pm on Tylertown Road from Parade Drive to Oakland Road. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, September 18th.

