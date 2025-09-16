86.9 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigate Three Deaths at Idlewood Drive Residence
News

Clarksville Police Investigate Three Deaths at Idlewood Drive Residence

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – At approximately 1:38pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a residence on Idlewood Drive regarding a deceased person call. Upon arrival, officers located three individuals deceased inside the home.

Detectives with the CPD Special Operations Homicide Unit and members of the Crime Scene Unit responded and are currently processing the scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

At this time, investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public. No additional information is available for release.

Anyone with information is asked not to hesitate to get in touch with CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Tylertown Road Water Outage and Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement
Next article
APSU Women’s Golf Wraps Up The Velvet in Sixth Place
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information