Clarksville Police Investigate Three Deaths at Idlewood Drive Residence

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 1:38pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a residence on Idlewood Drive regarding a deceased person call. Upon arrival, officers located three individuals deceased inside the home.

Detectives with the CPD Special Operations Homicide Unit and members of the Crime Scene Unit responded and are currently processing the scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

At this time, investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public. No additional information is available for release.

Anyone with information is asked not to hesitate to get in touch with CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.