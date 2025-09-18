Austin Peay State University Volleyball Heads to Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic to Face Bradley, Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team travels to Western Kentucky’s Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic, September 19th-20th, 2025, at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (1-8) is set to face Bradley at 9:30am Friday and Western Kentucky at 1:30pm Saturday.

The Governors enter the weekend after the SIUE Cougar Classic. APSU took its matches against SIU Edwardsville and Seattle to five sets but eventually fell, 2-3. The Govs then dropped a 3-0 match to Air Force.

Taly Cloyd paces the APSU Govs with 86 kills, averaging 2.32 per set. She has had ten or more kills in four out of nine matches. Gianna Tagoa’i leads the team with 161 assists, averaging 4.60 per set, and 14 service aces.

Bradley is 5-4 on the season and is on a two-match win streak. The Braves took a 3-0 win against Kansas City, September 13th, in Peoria, Illinois. Western Kentucky is 6-3 this season and most recently dropped a 3-0 match to Vanderbilt, September 16th, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Match Points

Austin Peay State University leads the Atlantic Sun Conference with 71 service aces, ranking 25th in the nation.

The APSU Govs rank second in the ASUN with 1.92 service aces per set.

Reagan Anderson is third in the conference with 4.08 digs per set and 151 total digs.

Gianna Tagoa’i is fourth in the ASUN with 14 service aces.

About the Bradley Braves

Austin Peay State University is looking to pick up its first win against Bradley, with the Braves leading the series, 2-0.

The last matchup between the two teams was a 3-0 Braves win, September 2nd, 2006, in Peoria, Illinois.

The APSU Govs are 15-36 all-time against Western Kentucky in a series dating back to 1981.

The last meeting of the Governors and the Hilltoppers was a 3-0 WKU win, September 21st, 2024.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

After their stay in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team faces Tennessee State in a midweek matchup, September 23rd, in Nashville, before opening up Atlantic Sun Conference play at North Alabama, September 26th.