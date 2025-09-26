APSU Theatre to Premiere Two New Musicals Projects October 2nd-5th in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Theatre & Dance, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is presenting Austin Peay State University’s New Musicals Project, consisting of two new, short musicals from October 2nd-5th, 2025, in APSU’s Sara and Mike Gotcher Theatre: A Brief* History* of Manmade* Spacefaring* Objects* (*Mostly) and Slotherhouse: The Musical.

Each performance of Austin Peay State University’s New Musicals Project will include both one-act musicals, directed by Victoria Matlock Fowler, assistant professor of musical theatre, with a special pre-show reception on October 3rd at 7:00pm to commemorate CECA’s 40th anniversary.

APSU graduate J.J. Gibson wrote the book, music and lyrics for A Brief* History* of Manmade* Spacefaring* Objects* (*Mostly) and will be assistant directing the production as a guest artist. Slotherhouse: The Musical is based on the horror-comedy film by Bradley Fowler, with book, music and lyrics by Victoria Matlock Fowler, choreography by Zakk Mannella, music direction by Amy Frederick, and orchestrations by Austin Shaw. The productions will feature projections by guest artist Kenneth L. Waters Jr. from The Roxy Theatre in downtown Clarksville.

Tickets for the show are $5.00 for APSU students, faculty, staff, military, and seniors and $10.00 for adults. They can be purchased by visiting the Austin Peay State University Department of Theatre & Dance Box Office website at www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/seasons/ , emailing boxoffice@apsu.edu , or calling 931.221.7379.

For more on this production, contact Fowler at fowlerv@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events and productions, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/ .

About the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance

The Austin Peay State University Department of Theatre and Dance is a training program that focuses on the professional skills expected on any stage, set, studio, audition or in any dance company.

We offer a Bachelor of Fine Arts with concentrations in acting, dance, design, musical theatre, and stage management as well as a Bachelor of Arts with concentrations in theatre and dance.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU. CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.