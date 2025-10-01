Clarksville’s Roxy Theatre Announces A Christmas Carol Tickets Available Now

Clarksville, TN – Tickets are now on sale for A Christmas Carol at the Roxy Regional Theatre! In this thrilling new stage adaptation, Patrick Barlow (writer of the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps) takes Charles Dickens’ classic story of greed, grief, ghoulish ghosts, and eleventh-hour redemption and makes it feel brand new again.

Witness Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from a stingy miser to a man who generously celebrates the spirit of the season all year long as five actors bring to life some of Dickens’ most beloved characters, from Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig.

Friday, December 5th at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 6th at 2:00pm

Sunday, December 7th at 2:00pm

Thursday, December 11th at 7:00pm

Friday, December 12th at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 13th at 2:00pm

Sunday, December 14th at 2:00pm

Thursday, December 18th at 7:00pm

Friday, December 19th at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 20th at 2:00pm

Saturday, December 20th at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 21st at 2:00pm

A Christmas Carol is produced in part by Stephanie Taylor & David Magers and Stacey Streetman, with additional funding support provided by Jim & Joyce Hines.

Please note: Due to construction delays for the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, we will remain in our current location a little longer, so “A Christmas Carol” will be presented at 100 Franklin Street. We can’t wait to see you in Season 43!

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

About the Roxy Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.