Austin Peay State University Hosts Governors Circle Alumni Awards as Part of Homecoming on October 24th

Clarksville, TN – From commanding medical units in Afghanistan to transforming healthcare systems across the country, Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduates continue to make their mark on the world.

APSU will celebrate these achievements at the Governors Circle Alumni Awards on Friday, October 24th, 2025, at 6:00pm with a dinner in .

These success stories remind us that it all starts at Austin Peay State University, where we build the foundation for our graduates to make meaningful contributions throughout their lives.

Outstanding Service Awards: Larry (’66, ’70) and Roberta (’69, ’80) Richardson, Andrew Wilson (’13, ’15)

The Richardsons exemplify lifelong dedication to Austin Peay. Larry earned his undergraduate degree in biology in 1966 and his master’s in 1970, serving as Student Government Association president from 1964-66. Roberta completed her Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in music in 1969 and later earned her Master of Arts in English in 1980. Together, they have maintained deep connections with Austin Peay. Larry has served twice as National Alumni Association president and as an APSU Foundation board member, while Roberta has served on the board of directors for the APSU National Alumni Association and mentored APSU students. Beyond campus, Larry, known as the Cumberland River Artist, currently serves as chairman of the board for the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, while Roberta has served as board president for the Gateway Chamber Orchestra and received the GCO Dee Boaz Crescendo Award for superior leadership.

Wilson, a financial advisor, entrepreneur, and U.S. Army veteran, earned both his Master of Science in management and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Austin Peay. Currently serving as a financial advisor with The Cowan Group at R.W. Baird and as owner and principal broker of Dreamfield Lending, Wilson has established himself as a respected professional in the financial services industry. His decade-long active membership in the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, where he served as president and was honored as the 2024 Rotarian of the Year, demonstrates his commitment to community service. His continued dedication earned him the 2025 William Turner G.O.A.T. award for his contributions.

Outstanding Young Alumni Awards: Trevor Brand (’14) and Shane Lantigua (’17)

Brand, a dynamic healthcare leader recognized nationally for his excellence in administration, currently serves as the CEO of Sutter Delta Medical Center. His career includes roles as chief operating officer at City of Hope in Atlanta and Phoenix, where he led significant operational and financial improvements. Brand’s leadership has earned numerous accolades, including the 2020 Modern Healthcare Emerging Leader Award and selection for Georgia State University’s 40 under 40 class of 2023. During his time at APSU, Brand was an active student leader involved in Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity – Tau Phi Chapter and the Student Organization Council, and he also served as a resident hall director. His commitment to the university continues through his service on the Master of Healthcare Administration Advisory Board.

Lantigua’s journey to becoming a financial advisor was inspired by personal experience after losing his father to lung cancer at age 9. This led him to pursue a degree in finance at APSU, where he also played college baseball. Since graduation, Lantigua has become a partner at Capital Stewardship Partners-Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group and earned his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation.

His commitment to helping others extends into community service, including serving on the board of CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) as the vice president. A first-generation American with Dominican heritage, Lantigua balances his professional responsibilities with personal interests including golf, watching sports, and remaining physically active, having competed in two marathons in 2024.

Outstanding Alumni Awards: Dr. Vernon Michael Carrigan (’73) and Major Jacquelyn Messenger (’09)

Carrigan, a Clarksville native and 1973 Austin Peay State University graduate, built an exemplary career in medicine spanning more than 40 years. After completing his pre-med studies at APSU, he earned his medical degree at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and returned to serve his hometown community. His career includes roles as a practicing physician, practice administrator, and healthcare delivery leader. Beyond his professional practice, Carrigan volunteered at Clarksville’s Good Samaritan Clinic to serve indigent patients for 30 years, participated in nearly 30 international mission trips, and co-founded Bethany House ministry, a faith-based restorative program serving women overcoming addiction. Together with his wife Ruth Collins Carrigan, a 1986 APSU nursing graduate, he has endowed two scholarships to the APSU School of Nursing.

Messenger, a distinguished military officer and medical professional, began her Army career in 1999 as a medical laboratory technician. After three deployments, she received the 44th Medical Brigade Commanding General’s hip-pocket Green-to-Gold Scholarship, which led her to Austin Peay. In 2009, she completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) as a Distinguished Military Graduate.

Her subsequent achievements include completing the Tri-Service Blood Bank Fellowship as Distinguished Honor Graduate, earning a master’s degree in Immunohematology, and commanding the 153rd Medical Detachment through a successful deployment to Afghanistan. Messenger earned a PhD in cell and molecular biology from the University of Texas-San Antonio in 2022 and currently serves as the chief of Blood Services at Brooke Army Medical Center. Her numerous decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, and she has received multiple professional recognitions throughout her career.

“These distinguished alumni have achieved professional excellence and maintained meaningful connections to Austin Peay through philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy of the university,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “ APSU and the Govs For Life Experience.”

Join the Celebration

Tickets for the Governors Circle Alumni Awards Dinner are $45.00 and can be purchased at http://www.alumni.apsu.edu/awards25 by October 17th, 2025. For more information or to make nominations for the 2026 Governors Circle Alumni Awards, contact the Office of Alumni and Engagement at alumni@apsu.edu or 931.221.7979. Nominations for the awards can be submitted year around at www.alumni.apsu.edu/alumniawards.