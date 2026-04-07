Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Hosts Tennessee Tech in Key Late-Season Home Match

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Tennessee Tech in a Wednesday 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay is 4-10 this season after dropping a 4-0 decision to Kentucky, March 27th. The Governors’ wins this season include a 4-3 victory over Southern Indiana, Oakland City, IU Indy, and a 5-2 win over Cumberland. Logan Tomovski leads the team with a 9-9 combined record, while Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski lead all doubles pairings with an 8-4 record.

The Govs look to secure their second home win of the season and also the third win in 21 meetings against Tennessee Tech in Wednesday’s match. The Governors and Golden Eagles last met during the 2025 season, with Tennessee Tech earning a 6-1 victory.

About the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

2025-26 Record: 11-7 (4-0 OVC)

2024-25 Record: 2-12 (1-3 OVC)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Alabama in Music City on Friday at 11:00am in Nashville.