Clarksville City Council to Consider Affordable Senior Housing at Former Frosty Morn Site

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville City Council will consider a resolution during its Special Session on Monday, April 6th that would authorize the City of Clarksville to enter into a long-term ground lease agreement to support the development of affordable senior housing at the former Frosty Morn property located at 625 Frosty Morn Drive.

The proposed redevelopment would transform the long-vacant former Frosty Morn meat processing plant into a 65-unit affordable housing community for seniors living on fixed incomes.

The project is being pursued through a partnership between the City and SOCAYR, Inc., a Kentucky-based nonprofit organization with extensive experience developing and managing affordable housing for older adults.

Under the proposed structure, the City would retain ownership of the property and enter into a 75-year ground lease with the developer. SOCAYR would finance, construct, and manage the housing community. The lease agreement is contingent upon the developer receiving Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, the primary federal financing program used nationwide to support affordable housing development.

If approved, the developer intends to submit its application for tax credits later this month. Awards are expected to be announced in early September.

In addition to the lease agreement, the project will require Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning approval, which will be considered by the Clarksville Regional Planning Commission before returning to the Clarksville City Council for final consideration.

The redevelopment plan also incorporates supportive services designed to help older residents maintain independence while living in the community. Planned services include space for Meals on Wheels programming, transportation services, and aging-in-place support services operated by the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency.

City officials say the project represents an important step in addressing the growing need for housing options for seniors in Clarksville.

“Clarksville continues to experience rapid population growth, and housing costs have increased accordingly,” said Michelle Austin, Director of City of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services. “Seniors living on fixed incomes are often among the most impacted by rising housing costs. This project helps expand housing options for older residents while redeveloping a long-vacant industrial property.”

If the project receives all required approvals and is awarded tax credit funding, construction timelines would be announced following the state award decisions.