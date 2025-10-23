Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Denny Road water outage and lane closed for fire hydrant replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Denny Road for fire hydrant replacement.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

Denny Road

Nelson Way

Birnam Wood Trace

East Old Ashland City Road (2800 East Old Ashland City Road to Denny Road)

The northbound lane on Denny Road will be closed from East Old Ashland City Road to 271 Denny Road. Alternating traffic lanes have been established to avoid the work zone.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when traveling through the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The fire hydrant replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 12:00pm.