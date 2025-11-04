Austin Peay State University Football Celebrates Veterans with Military Appreciation Zone This Saturday

Clarksville, TN – When the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team hosts Central Arkansas for its annual Stacheville’s Salute to Service game on Saturday at 3:00pm all veterans and active-duty service members in attendance are invited to Military Appreciation Zone, an on-field tailgate presented by C&D Tools & Storage.

“We are proud to serve the Clarksville military community as your dealer for Snap-On Tools,” said Christopher and Dee Colburn, owners of C&D Tools & Storage. “As a veteran-owned small business, we strive to deliver quality tools and service to our veteran community. Thank you for all you past, present and future tool business. And to all the veterans and active-duty service members at Saturday’s game, enjoy the Military Appreciation Zone!”

In the Military Appreciation Zone, C&D Tools & Storage will provide all military members and their families with complimentary food and drinks during the first half of the game between the Governors and Bears, along with a giveaway for attendees. The Military Appreciation Zone will be located next to the Buffalo Wild Wings VIPeay Endzone in the south endzone of Fortera Stadium and is open to all veterans and active-duty service members.

“We are excited to partner with C&D Tools & Storage for this new addition at our military appreciation game,” said Austin Peay Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon. “The Military Appreciation Zone is a great addition to our Stacheville’s Salute to Service game, and we’re excited to give our veterans, active-duty service members, and their families a special experience right on the field as we celebrate their service and sacrifice. Thank you to C&D Tools & Storage for their continued support of our military community!”

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available online at Ticketmaster or by calling the Austin Peay State University Athletics ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). Veterans and active-duty service members can receive tickets to Saturday’s game through Vet Tix.