La Costa Cafe and Lounge Brings Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine and Coffee to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Just off Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, tucked away inside Furniture Connection, you’ll find an especially unique dining experience that is – you’ll forgive the hyperbole – unlike any other in town.

It’s cuisine from the Caribbean, brought by way of La Isla del Encanto. It’s the sweet and rich scent of coffee, intermingled with the savory fragrances of beef pastrami, criollo bread, and mallorcas. It’s La Costa Café Borikén. And it’s right here in Clarksville.

Given our town’s expansive list of restaurants, I can’t say with absolute certainty that La Costa is the one and only Puerto Rican eatery in town, but I can say it’s the first I’ve visited. Ever.

I don’t often get to sample the flavors of a culture for the first time, so this was an exciting prospect.

It was a chance to peruse a menu with offerings altogether new, to study each plate’s individual tastes and wonder. How would this combination of flavors strike me? Would they be sweet? Would they be savory? Fruity? Spicy? An outlandish fusion of them all?

It would be a culinary adventure. And I love culinary adventures.

La Costa Café Borikén promises authentic coffee and culture from the island of enchantment, Puerto Rico, touting rich and bold flavors not just in coffee, but also in sandwiches, signature drinks, and more.

For the uninitiated, coffee is both an agricultural and a historical pillar of Puerto Rico. It’s a major economic driver for the island, and a cornerstone of several cultural traditions. The resurgence in specialty coffee production of recent years celebrates Puerto Rico’s heritage and diverse flavors, reflecting a commitment to preserve the island’s mountainous coffee-growing regions.

Of course, the cultural significance of coffee in Puerto Rico goes beyond economics. It serves as a symbol, representing family and social gatherings. Every sip, some might say, tells a story, recounting experiences of lush mountains and bustling cafes.

So, for La Costa Café Borikén – located at 115 Merchants Boulevard inside Furniture Connection – coffee is a big deal. Like, a really big deal.

All told, there are more than a dozen caffeinated beverage options, most of them specialty blends unique to La Costa. Iced Strawberry Mocha. Rosa del Valle. Boricua.

It’s an extensive list. Like I said, coffee’s a big deal. A really big deal. But it’s not La Costa’s only deal.

The menu also showcases Signature Teas, Mixed Specialty Drinks, and Caribbean Sandwiches.

Puerto Rican cuisine – or cocina criolla – is a blend of Spanish, African, and indigenous Taíno influences. It’s been described in some circles as less about spice and more about comfort. It’s vibrant and flavorful, with mixes of garlicky tastes, savory fragrances, and indulgent seasonings.

The flavors celebrate the island’s cultural history, with many dishes deeply rooted in tradition … and, of course, comfort.

La Costa’s el Criollo – fried eggs, turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and House Pink Sauce on a criollo bun – is a sandwich born of this cultural melting pot. It’s a tour de force of flavor combinations, a mixture of savory and sweet that rivals … dare I say …the Monte Cristo. (Yes, I dare.)

The toasted criollo bread brings the buttery crunch, with a crispy crust and soft interior, while a sprinkling of powdered sugar accentuates the bun’s touch of sweetness. Meanwhile, the sandwich contents provide a gustatory journey for your taste buds … savory, buttery, cheesy, and – thanks to the House Pink Sauce – smoky and tangy.

Seriously, this is an awesome sandwich. A little messy, but awesome.

If you’re concerned about finding La Costa, no need to worry. In addition to GPS, Google Maps, Mapquest, or whatever travel app you use, the good folks at Furniture Connection are happy to direct you. “Just follow the aroma,” they’ll offer, while pointing the way.

You then need only follow that unmistakable scent of coffee. It’s warm, rich, and inviting, with the Puerto Rican distinction of sweet and fruity fragrances, along with prominent notes of chocolate and nuts.

Kelly Fuentes manages the location, which means wearing multiple professional hats. Cashier. Waiter. Server. Cook. Even culinary tour guide.

In my case, she also served as temporary Spanish tutor. I’m ashamed to admit that, even after three years of Spanish in high school and college, I forgot the pronunciation of two l’s in Spanish was “yuh.”

Unlike my former teachers, Kelly offered this reminder kindly, with no judgement. But I felt it, nonetheless. Not from Kelly, but from Señora Arrillaga back at college.And rightly so. I studied really hard in her class. I almost feel her frowning at me.But anyway, my own post-collegiate traumas notwithstanding, I urge you to jump at this opportunity to experience a cuisine we’ve yet to see in Clarksville (again, so far as I can tell). Take a sip of Cubana Espresso or Blueberry Chai Tea. Savor the taste of Empanadillas and Mallorcas.And tell Kelly I promise to remember how “Criollo” is pronounced.