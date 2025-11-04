APSU Athletics Announces 2025-26 Women’s Basketball Promotional Events at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Department has announced the upcoming promotion for the women’s basketball team’s 2025-26 campaign.
From numerous giveaways, special recognitions, halftime performances, and much more, fans will not want to miss a second of Governors basketball on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.
Additional information on each team’s upcoming promotions will be announced on social media and throughout the season. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 seasons are available on Ticketmaster.
For APSU women’s basketball tickets, click HERE.
APSU Women’s Basketball Promo Schedule
- November 12th vs. Vanderbilt – Clarksville vs Nashville: Chick-fil-a Gift card Giveaway
- November 16th vs. Indiana State – Cans for a Cause: Canned Food Drive
- December 6th vs. Murray State – Battle at the Border; Red Out; Teddy Bear Toss on the court
- January 10th vs. Stetson – Faith & Family Day
- January 17th vs. Lipscomb – Youth Day; Jr Govs Kids Club, Youth Teams
- January 29th vs. North Florida – Military Appreciation Night
- January 31st vs. Jacksonville – International Night
- February 12th vs. Queens – Black History at Austin Peay
- February 14th vs. West Georgia – Love the Govs Day; Breast Cancer Awareness
- February 21st vs. Bellarmine – Senior Day