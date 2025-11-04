59.5 F
APSU Athletics Announces 2025-26 Women’s Basketball Promotional Events at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay State University Athletics Highlights 2025-26 Women’s Basketball Fan Promotions. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Department has announced the upcoming promotion for the women’s basketball team’s 2025-26 campaign. 

From numerous giveaways, special recognitions, halftime performances, and much more, fans will not want to miss a second of Governors basketball on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Additional information on each team’s upcoming promotions will be announced on social media and throughout the season. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 seasons are available on Ticketmaster.

For APSU women’s basketball tickets, click HERE.

APSU Women’s Basketball Promo Schedule

  • November 12th vs. Vanderbilt –  Clarksville vs Nashville: Chick-fil-a Gift card Giveaway 
  • November 16th vs. Indiana State –  Cans for a Cause: Canned Food Drive 
  • December 6th vs. Murray State – Battle at the Border; Red Out; Teddy Bear Toss on the court 
  • January 10th vs. Stetson – Faith & Family Day 
  • January 17th vs. Lipscomb – Youth Day; Jr Govs Kids Club, Youth Teams 
  • January 29th vs. North Florida – Military Appreciation Night  
  • January 31st vs. Jacksonville –  International Night  
  • February 12th vs. Queens –  Black History at Austin Peay 
  • February 14th vs. West Georgia – Love the Govs Day; Breast Cancer Awareness 
  • February 21st vs. Bellarmine – Senior Day 
