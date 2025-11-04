Clarksville Obituary: Helga Brigitte Bryant

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for Helga Brigitte Bryant, 83, of Clarksville, TN will be Thursday, November 6th, 2025 at 2:00pm at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday at Sykes Funeral Home from 11:30am until 1:30pm.

Helga passed away on November 1st, 2025. She was born on August 2nd, 1942 in Coburg, Germany to Johannes and Maria Penzold.

Helga possessed an extraordinary talent for cooking, filling the kitchens of her loved ones with delightful meals and snacks that brought joy to every gathering. She had a love for flowers and the simple pleasure of shopping, where she always had a keen eye for style.

She loved being on the farm, surrounded by the beauty of nature and being around animals, especially dogs. A remarkable trait that set Helga apart was her generosity. She had a kind heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her compassion knew no bounds.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Bryant, son, Thomas Flagg, Jr, and 1 great- grandchild. Helga is survived by her children: Sabine (Jerry) Price, Marliese (Tim) Jarrett, James Bailey, Tommy (Alice) Bailey, and Michael Bailey, grandchildren: Jamie, Jan, Analiese, Amelia, Ava, Dylan, Jordan, Trey, Austin, Noah, Grace, Cheryl, Savannah; and Dylan, 6 great- grandchildren, and siblings, Giesela Ratzinger, Ursula Walenta, and Rainer Penzold.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses & CNA’s at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville and Suncrest Hospice staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarksville Humane Society.

Please visit Helga’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.