Austin Peay State University Rad Tech Program Nominated for Prestigious 2025 Minnies Award

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) has received two nominations for the 2025 Minnies, AuntMinnie.com’s national award campaign that has recognized excellence in radiology for 28 years.

The university was among nine institutions nominated for Best Radiologic Sciences Program, and program director Dr. Jennifer Thompson has been named one of two finalists for Most Effective Radiologic Sciences Educator.

Winners will be selected by an expert panel of radiologists over two rounds of voting, with the victors to be announced in early November. There are currently more than 700 programs nationwide accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT).

Thompson is a finalist alongside Tobias Gilk of Gilk Radiology Consultants in Overland Park, Kansas.

“Being nominated and selected as a finalist for the Minnies award is a deeply meaningful honor,” Thompson said. “It affirms that providing a quality education at Austin Peay State University goes far beyond the classroom—it involves empowering students to advocate for themselves and for the future of their profession. I am truly humbled by this recognition and profoundly grateful to be acknowledged for contributing to the educational journey of our students at APSU, as well as to the broader professional community across the United States.”

Austin Peay State University’s radiologic sciences program was nominated alongside Arkansas State University, John Patrick University, Johns Hopkins University, Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences, The Ohio State University, Quinnipiac University, Stanford University and Thomas Jefferson University.

