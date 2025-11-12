Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball’s Tate McCubbin Earns ASUN Player of the Week Honor

Jacksonville, FL – After helping lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to a 2-0 start to its 2025-26 campaign, sophomore guard/forward Tate McCubbin earned his second-career Atlantic Sun Conference Basketball Player of the Week honor, the league announced Monday.

McCubbin – who earned ASUN Player of the Week honors during the final week of the 2024-25 regular season – paced Austin Peay State University in scoring during the opening games with 17 and 19 against Bryan and Air Force, respectively.

In addition to his 17 points in the season opener against the Lions, McCubbin set a career-high with five assists on no turnovers in addition to four three-pointers, six rebounds, and a steal. His four three-pointers helped APSU break the single-game three-point record with 20, while his 17 points aided in APSU matching the program record with 128 points.

McCubbin then had four rebounds in addition to his 19 points at Air Force. He also matched his career’s best mark with five assists and four steals in a 74-54 win in USAFA, Colorado.

McCubbin is the first Governor to earn multiple ASUN Player of the Week honors in a career; while his four-career ASUN weekly honors – two newcomer player of the week honors last season – are tied with DeMarcus Sharp for the most since the Govs joined the ASUN.

McCubbin and the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to action tomorrow afternoon when they face Wyoming in a Tuesday 7:30pm contest at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.