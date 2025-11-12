Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Falls 79-65 at Wyoming

Laramie, WY – Freshman Zyree Collins led four in double figures with a season-high 19 points; however, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team dropped a 79-65 contest to Wyoming, Tuesday, at Arena-Auditorium.

Wyoming (3-0) made five of its first six attempts from the field to lead 12-4 through the opening 5:10, but three-pointers by Tate McCubbin and Collins helped APSU cut its deficit to two points. The Cowboys responded to McCubbin’s triple with a 9-2 run – courtesy of five makes from the free throw line – to lead 23-14 with under nine minutes to play in the period.

Following empty possessions by both sides, a Collins’ three-point play sparked 11 unanswered points for the Governors, with the final scoring of the run – a McCubbin triple – giving APSU its first advantage of the night.

After four-straight lead changes, a pair of Collin Parker free throws tied the game at 35 before the Cowboys responded with a pair of makes at the line in the final seconds of the half.

Wyoming scored the first 10 points of the second half, but APSU responded with a two-minute, 10-0 run itself, with Ja’Corey Robinson’s first-career three-pointer cutting the Govs’ deficit to 47-45 ahead of the second half’s first media break.

Collins scored four-straight points for APSU midway through the second half to answer a Wyoming triple and make it a three-point game, but a 13-4 Cowboys’ run extended the deficit to 12 with four minutes to play.

Parker made APSU’s final baskets of the night, but a Wyoming three-pointer in the final 40 seconds proved to be the final score of the night for either team, resulting in the 14-point loss.

The Difference

Second-half scoring. Wyoming outscored Austin Peay 42-30 in the second half and held the Governors to 2-for-11 from three in the period. The Cowboys scored 10 points off nine APSU turnovers during the final 20 minutes, while the Govs scored four points off as many Wyoming turnovers.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University fell to 0-2 all-time against Wyoming in its first game against the Cowboys in Laramie.

Zyree Collins led APSU in scoring for the first time in his career with 19 points.

Collins’ 19 points are tied for the most by a Gov this season.

Tate McCubbin (15 points) and Collins extended their double-figure scoring streak to three games.

Ja’Corey Robinson reached double figures for the first time in his career with 13 points, while Collin Parker’s 10 points are a season high.

Parker and Rashaud Marshall led APSU and hauled in a season-high six rebounds.

With Zyree Collins’ three-pointer seven minutes into the game, Austin Peay State University now has made a triple in 737-straight games, a streak that began February 23rd, 2002, against Southeast Missouri.

With its six three-pointers on the night, Austin Peay State University has made at least five attempts from beyond the arc in 67 of its last 69 games.Tuesday’s game marked the highest elevation Austin Peay State University has ever played at, with Arena-Auditorium’s 7,220 feet above sea level being the highest in Division I and the second-most in college basketball (Western State Colorado, 7,700 feet)

