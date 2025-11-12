Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports East Bel Air Boulevard area wide Water Outage, Road Closures for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on East Bel Air Boulevard and surrounding areas for water valve replacement work.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

East Bel Air Boulevard (Lexington Drive to Fort Campbell Boulevard)

West Bel Air Boulevard (Lexington Drive to Concord Drive)

Concord Drive (Bunker Hill Road to Yorktown Road)

Donelson Drive (Bunker Hill Road to Gettysburg Street)

Richmond Drive

Gettysburg Street

Jamestown Place

Bunker Hill Road (7 Bunker Hill Road to Lexington Drive)

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The following streets and roads will be closed during the work.

Concord Drive (Richmond Drive to Gettysburg Street)

East Bel Air Boulevard (Donelson Drive to Jamestown Place)

Donelson Drive (East Bel Air Boulevard to West Bel Air Boulevard)

Local and school bus traffic will have access, all other traffic will be detoured to Richmond Drive, Gettysburg Street, Donelson Drive and Yorktown Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 6:00pm.