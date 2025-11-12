Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports East Bel Air Boulevard area wide Water Outage, Road Closures for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on East Bel Air Boulevard and surrounding areas for water valve replacement work.
The following streets and roads will be affected.
- East Bel Air Boulevard (Lexington Drive to Fort Campbell Boulevard)
- West Bel Air Boulevard (Lexington Drive to Concord Drive)
- Concord Drive (Bunker Hill Road to Yorktown Road)
- Donelson Drive (Bunker Hill Road to Gettysburg Street)
- Richmond Drive
- Gettysburg Street
- Jamestown Place
- Bunker Hill Road (7 Bunker Hill Road to Lexington Drive)
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
The following streets and roads will be closed during the work.
- Concord Drive (Richmond Drive to Gettysburg Street)
- East Bel Air Boulevard (Donelson Drive to Jamestown Place)
- Donelson Drive (East Bel Air Boulevard to West Bel Air Boulevard)
Local and school bus traffic will have access, all other traffic will be detoured to Richmond Drive, Gettysburg Street, Donelson Drive and Yorktown Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to be alert to utility workers and their equipment.
The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 6:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com