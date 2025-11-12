44.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
HomeArts/LeisureBeachaven Winery Adds Grape-Stomping to Annual Harvest Fest Celebration
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Beachaven Winery Adds Grape-Stomping to Annual Harvest Fest Celebration

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Yako Maki, Sandy Green, Takaya and Masako Toma
Yako Maki, Sandy Green, Takaya and Masako Toma

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Beachaven Winery recently introduced a new activity at its annual Harvest Fest, grape-stomping, which offered curious attendees a glimpse of old-world wine-making techniques.

Individuals and families came out to give it a try. Most described the sensation as “different” or “mushy,” but confessed that it was a cool experience they had always considered doing if given the opportunity.

Lisa Beeler and Rebecca Matt were dressed as Lucille Ball and Teresa Tirelli D’Amico from that famous I Love Lucy episode. They did, however, promise not to throw gapes at each other.

Beachaven’s Abby Scurlock said, “This is the first time we’ve added grape-stomping as part of our annual Harvest Fest. This year, it’s a five-day festival featuring a variety of local food trucks, live music, relay events, and lots of other fun activities.

“We are proud to have Charlotte Cooke, a Beach-family fourth-generation winery team member, providing treats for the kids today at her frozen lemonade stand, and we are getting great feedback on the grape-stomping. So, we’re already looking at bringing it back next year. It is important to note that the grapes being stomped will not be used to make wine.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Marsha Blackburn Pays Tribute to Tennessee Veterans
Next article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball’s Tate McCubbin Earns ASUN Player of the Week Honor
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information