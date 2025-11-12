Beachaven Winery Adds Grape-Stomping to Annual Harvest Fest Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Beachaven Winery recently introduced a new activity at its annual Harvest Fest, grape-stomping, which offered curious attendees a glimpse of old-world wine-making techniques.

Individuals and families came out to give it a try. Most described the sensation as “different” or “mushy,” but confessed that it was a cool experience they had always considered doing if given the opportunity.

Lisa Beeler and Rebecca Matt were dressed as Lucille Ball and Teresa Tirelli D’Amico from that famous I Love Lucy episode. They did, however, promise not to throw gapes at each other.

Beachaven’s Abby Scurlock said, “This is the first time we’ve added grape-stomping as part of our annual Harvest Fest. This year, it’s a five-day festival featuring a variety of local food trucks, live music, relay events, and lots of other fun activities.

“We are proud to have Charlotte Cooke, a Beach-family fourth-generation winery team member, providing treats for the kids today at her frozen lemonade stand, and we are getting great feedback on the grape-stomping. So, we’re already looking at bringing it back next year. It is important to note that the grapes being stomped will not be used to make wine.”

Photo Gallery