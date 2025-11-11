Marsha Blackburn Pays Tribute to Tennessee Veterans

Nashville, TN – Today, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following video honoring the patriotism and service of more than 400,000 veterans across the Volunteer State on Veterans Day.

In January, Senator Blackburn introduced the Veterans Health Care Freedom Act, which would place veterans at the center of the community care referral process, empowering them to seek care from providers in their communities rather than being forced to rely solely on U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facilities.

Click here for a comprehensive overview of Senator Blackburn’s work to support Tennessee veterans.

“Tennessee is home to 400,000 veterans of our U.S. military who choose to call Tennessee home,” said Senator Blackburn. “On this Veterans Day, I encourage all of our citizens, when you see a veteran, stop and say thank you for the sacrifices that they have made. It’s an honor to represent these veterans as a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.”