Clarksville Obituary: Mack Ray Jerles, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Mack Ray Jerles, Jr., age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025. He was lovingly known to many as “Roho”.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 16th, 2025 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Bikers Who Care Club House, 201 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042.

Mack entered this life on September 21st, 1955 in Clarksville, TN to the late Mack Ray Jerles, Sr., and his mother, Helen Seay Jerles. He was a Veteran of The United States Army, and served many years in the Reserves. Mack had previously worked for Clarksville Gas & Water and was a truck driver for over 40 years. He loved his animals and riding his Harley Davidson. He also found joy in supporting the Bikers Who Care Toy Run each year.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Lynn Frazier Jerles; step-son, Steven Frazier, and siblings, Martha Jerles Black and George “Mickey” Jerles, and brother-in-law, Bernhard Butcher.

Survivors include his mother, Helen Jerles; son, Christopher Jerles (Melissa); sisters, Barbara Mirabal (Pablo), and Doris Elaine Butcher; granddaughter, Jasmine Rene Smith. Mack also leaves behind his caregiver and niece, Amy Jane Jerles Orton and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him dearly.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

