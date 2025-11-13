52.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Clarksville Police Investigate Deadly Vehicle vs. Semi-Tractor Trailer Collision on Hwy 41A Bypass

News Staff
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:03am on Ashland City Road near Queens Bluff Way.

Ashland City Road (Highway 41A Bypass) is completely shut down, and traffic is being diverted. FACT investigators are en route to the scene, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared. The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer. No additional information is available for release at this time.

