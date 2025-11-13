56.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 13, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Athletics Welcomes Marco’s Pizza as Official Fresh Pizza...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Athletics Welcomes Marco’s Pizza as Official Fresh Pizza Partner

News Staff
By News Staff
Marco’s Pizza Named Official Fresh Pizza of Austin Peay State University Athletics. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Taymar Sales U. have announced a new partnership with Marco’s Pizza, welcoming them as the Official Fresh Pizza of Austin Peay Athletics.

“This partnership with Austin Peay State University Athletics reflects our shared commitment to excellence and community spirit,” said Matt Buehrle, owner of Marco’s Pizza in Clarksville. “We’re excited to join forces with Austin Peay to fuel passion, pride, and connection across campus and the community; we can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together!”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marco’s Pizza as the Official Fresh Pizza of Austin Peay State University Athletics,” said Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon. “Thank you to Matt Buehrle for helping us create a partnership that will strengthen the connection between our campus and the Clarksville community, while also directly benefitting our student-athletes and gameday experience!”

As part of the partnership, Marco’s Pizza and Austin Peay State University will host Community Nights throughout the academic year, with a portion of proceeds directly benefiting the Monocle Society. Fans can also enjoy Marco’s Pizza at Fortera Stadium during all home football games.

Additionally, APSUand Marco’s Pizza will partner on various promotions during football and basketball seasons to enhance the gameday experience at Fortera Stadium and F&M Bank Arena.

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Mack Ray Jerles, Jr.
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information