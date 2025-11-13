Austin Peay State University Athletics Welcomes Marco’s Pizza as Official Fresh Pizza Partner

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Taymar Sales U. have announced a new partnership with Marco’s Pizza, welcoming them as the Official Fresh Pizza of Austin Peay Athletics.

“This partnership with Austin Peay State University Athletics reflects our shared commitment to excellence and community spirit,” said Matt Buehrle, owner of Marco’s Pizza in Clarksville. “We’re excited to join forces with Austin Peay to fuel passion, pride, and connection across campus and the community; we can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together!”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marco’s Pizza as the Official Fresh Pizza of Austin Peay State University Athletics,” said Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon. “Thank you to Matt Buehrle for helping us create a partnership that will strengthen the connection between our campus and the Clarksville community, while also directly benefitting our student-athletes and gameday experience!”

As part of the partnership, Marco’s Pizza and Austin Peay State University will host Community Nights throughout the academic year, with a portion of proceeds directly benefiting the Monocle Society. Fans can also enjoy Marco’s Pizza at Fortera Stadium during all home football games.

Additionally, APSUand Marco’s Pizza will partner on various promotions during football and basketball seasons to enhance the gameday experience at Fortera Stadium and F&M Bank Arena.