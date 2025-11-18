Clarksville Obituary: Michael Villwock

Clarksville, TN – Michael Villwock, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, November 15th, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, November 20th, 2025 at Trenton Assembly of God, 2239 Clarksville Road, Trenton, KY. Revs. Mike Dorsey and Steve Lannom will officiate.
Burial and Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Michael entered this life on November 9th, 1950 in South Haven, Michigan to the late Roger Edwin Villwock and Gertrude Elizabeth Goodrich Villwock. He was a graduate of Davenport College, where he obtained his business degree, as well as a Veteran of The United States Army, and a licensed minister with Assembly of God Church. Michael was retired from Trane, where he was a talented welder.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Peggy Ann Larson Villwock; children, Michael Villwock, Michelle Villwock, and Tharessa Woznick; siblings, Sarah Guthrie, and Elizabeth Pierce, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Randale Turner, Jacob Gibbs, Ricky Layfield, Stoney Williamson, Larry Tate, Larry Threlkel, Mike West, and Michael Villwock, Jr.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
