Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Clarksville Police Close Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) After Vehicle Rear-Ends Semi; Air Evac Responds

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is on the scene of an injury crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Millswood Drive. The collision occurred at approximately 6:04am, and Fort Campbell Boulevard is completely shut down in both directions.

A vehicle rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer, and Air Evac Lifeteam will be landing at CubeSmart to fly the driver to Nashville.

FACT investigators are responding. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes until the roadway is cleared. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

