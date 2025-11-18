APSU Football Standouts Carson Smith, Montreze Smith Jr. Recognized Again by UAC

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football kicker Carson Smith and linebacker Montreze Smith Jr. were named the United Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, with both earning those honors for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.

Smith was named the UAC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second-consecutive week; he is the first player in the league to earn that honor in back-to-back weeks this season and is the second player in the league to earn the award twice this season. Smith Jr.’s second UAC Freshman of the Week honor also marks the league-leading fourth time the Govs have received that award this season.

Smith went 3-of-4 on field goal attempts, with all four attempts coming from 42-or-more yards, and 3-of-3 on PATs with 12 points scored in Austin Peay State University’s 30-16 win against Samford.

Smith connected on a season-long 50-yard field goal as time expired in the first half of the game. The 50-yard field goal was the third-longest of his career and is tied for the ninth-longest field goal in Austin Peay State University history. Smith then connected on a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter before a 44-yard attempt was knocked down by the wind. Smith responded with another 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Austin Peay.

With a 50-yarder and two 42-yard field goals made in the contest, Smith improved to 7-for-9 on field goals of 40-or-more yards this season.

Smith Jr. led APSU with 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and a pick-six in the win against Samford; he also ranked second on the team with five tackles.

Smith Jr.’s 35-yard pick-six in the first quarter gave Austin Peay State University a 14-0 lead in the contest. It also marked Smith Jr.’s team-leading third interception of the season. Smith Jr. is the first APSU linebacker with a pick-six since Jack McDonald’s 32-yard pick-six against Morehead State (9/18/21).

Smith Jr. also recorded a career-best 2.5 tackles for loss; that is the best single-game tackle for loss total by a Gov this season, and the best since single-game mark by a Gov since Davion Hood had three TFLs against Eastern Kentucky (11/16/24).

Led by Smith Jr.’s 2.5 tackles for loss, Austin Peay State University’s defense totaled a season-best 11 tackles for loss, marking its first double-digit TFL game since it had 10.0 tackles for loss against Eastern Kentucky (11/16/24). The Governors’ defense held Samford to 57 rushing yards, its third-best performance of the season and the fifth time it has held a team under 100 yards on the ground this season.

Austin Peay State University’s defense also held Samford to 1.7 yards per carry on 33 attempts, which is its best single-game mark since holding Morehead State (9/13/25) to 0.3 yards per carry on 19 attempts.

