Clarksville Obituary: Azariah S. Gupton

Clarksville, TN – Azariah S. Gupton, loving child of Martavious and Demika Brooks was born March 13th, 2007 in Clarksville, TN.
After graduating from Virtual High-school in the summer of 2025 she enrolled and was accepted into APSU. She was a very talented artist with a love for anime and Japanese culture.
She is proceeded in death by her grandfathers, Robert Gupton Jr. and Steven Bell Sr. sisters LeAundria and Shamaree Brooks, and uncle Christopher Brooks. In addition to her parents she is survived by her grandmothers Delores Gupton and Tracie Bell, Sisters Amiya, Shanetia, Sydney, and Selene Brooks. Brothers Kelvin Morris, Edward Morris, Martavious Brooks, Andre Gupton, Dontavious Brooks, Johnathan Williams and Ashton Williams. She is also survived by a host of uncles, aunties, cousins, and friends.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com