Clarksville Obituary: Sandra Michelle Blue

Clarksville, TN – Sandra Michelle Blue, a loving homemaker, passed away on Monday, December 1st, 2025, in Clarksville at the age of 53. Born on May 14th, 1972, Sandra brought warmth and devotion to her family throughout her life.
Sandra loved her family. Her dedication to them was evident in the way she nurtured their lives and made a house a home filled with love and warmth. She was especially fond of crafting, specifically her talent in beadwork, which served as a beautiful expression of her creativity and love. She attended The Family Worship Center, where her faith, commitment, and love for her LORD JESUS enriched the lives of those around her.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Blue; her son, Chad Blue; grandsons, Mason and Hunter Haley; her father, James Brake; and her sister, Katrina Brown. Sandra joins in eternal rest her daughter, Amy Lynn Haley, her mother, Laverne Rose Brake, and her infant sister, Lynette Brake.
Sandra’s family will receive friends on Monday, December 8th, 2025 from 4:00pm until the hour of service beginning at 6:00pm at the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. Brother Jon Lockwood will officiate.
Her memory will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched with her kindness, creativity, and unwavering faith.
