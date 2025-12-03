Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Tobacco Road area wide Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main leak on Tobacco Road and has turned off water service on the following roads.

The roads affected are Tobacco Road (Tiny Town Road to 945 Tobacco Road), Hadley Road and Tiny Town Road (Pembroke Oak Grove Road to 812 Tiny Town Road).

Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 11:00pm.