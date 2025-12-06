Clarksville Chamber Hosts Business After Hours at Old Glory Distilling Co.

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce held its September Business After Hours at Old Glory Distilling Co. in Silo Park. They invited Chamber members with this simple post – ”We can’t wait to see you there, ready to make impactful connections that will pave the way for future success and growth in our Clarksville community.”

Considered Clarksville’s premier networking event, Business After Hours is offered at no cost to Chamber members, and is a great way to make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun while learning about businesses in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Old Glory Distilling always does an amazing job of hosting the Chamber. The party takes place on the patio, where guests enjoy a buffet table, an easily accessible outdoor bar (or two), live music, fire pits, great service and hospitality, and some really cool prizes handed out by Old Glory’s Matt Cunningham.

Photo Gallery