Clarksville Obituary: Phyllis Janette Kerr

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Phyllis Janette Kerr, age 90, of Joplin, MO, will be Monday, December 22nd, 2025 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Phyllis passed away on December 16th, 2025. She was born on September 1st, 1935 in Council Grove, Kansas to Milan and Wilma Hanson. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She volunteered for 25 years with the Veterans Van Service and Helping Hands in Clarksville, TN, as well as American Red Cross in Germany.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Kerr; daughter Rhonda Kerr; and son, James Kerr, as well as her sisters, Mary Matthews and Doris Pearson; and brother, James Hanson.

She is survived by her children: Angela (John) Leach, Teresa Kerr, Pamela (James) Shadowens, and Richard (Becca) Kerr; 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren.

