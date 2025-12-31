Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports River Bend Drive area wide Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on River Bend Drive for water main leak repair. The following streets and roads will be affected.

The roads affected are River Bend Drive, Doe Drive, Utopia Drive, and Hunters Run.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.