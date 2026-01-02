35.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 2, 2026
Montgomery County Hosts First-Ever BBQ Fest: Across the River at RichEllen Park

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Todd Dunn, Montgomery Central High School Baseball Coach
Todd Dunn, Montgomery Central High School Baseball Coach

Clarksville Living MagazineMontgomery County, TN – The inaugural BBQ Fest Across the River just took RichEllen Park by storm. Montgomery County Parks and Recreation did a stellar job of hosting the two-day festival, the first-ever event at the county park that officially opened in October of 2015.

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department’s Kara Zahn said, “We are excited to partner with the Tri-County Sportsmen Association for the first-ever Montgomery County BBQ. The event has gone very well, and turnout has been great. Many of the people we’ve seen here this weekend have never even been to RichEllen Park. We hope to do more events here in the future.”

Twenty teams entered this inaugural competition, cooking up their best versions of chicken, pork, ribs and brisket. F&M Bank was the presenting sponsor. Wyatt-Johnson was the People’s Choice Sponsor, and numerous other businesses contributed to its success. Hilltop Supermarket’s Mike Jackson organized the competition and assisted the judges with information on how to approach the daunting task of choosing the best entries, as well as how to pace themselves to make sure they made it through to the end. 

