Clarksville Obituary: SFC John P. Bishop, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – SFC John P. Bishop, Jr., ARMY (Ret), 76, of Clarksville, TN passed away on December 28th, 2025. He was born on December 9th, 1949 in Wheeling, WV to John and Roberta Bishop. John found joy in visiting casinos, spending time hunting and fishing, and, most of all, helping others whenever he could.
IN addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brothers,Michael Bishop and Harry “Alexander” Bishop. John is survived by his loving wife, Hannah Bishop, sons, John (Karie) Bishop, III and Paul Bishop, 6 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren, and siblings: Harry “David” (Susan) Bishop, Antoinette Cope, Jacqueline McLaughin, Virginia Bishop, and Catherine Bishop.
Please visit John’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com