Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Dunbar Cave Drive area Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will repair a water main leak on Dunbar Cave Road on Tuesday, January 6th, 2026, at 8:00am and will turn off water service on Dunbar Cave Road from Basham Lane to Barnhill Road and the following roads.

The roads affected are Dunbar Cave Road (Basham Lane to Barnhill Road), Jodine Ann Drive, Wingfield Drive, Wingfield Court, Barnhill Road, Dorsey Court, English Oaks (Dunbar Cave Road to Blackjack Court), and Blackjack Court.

Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

Flaggers will establish alternating traffic lanes on Dunbar Cave Road from Basham Lane to Barnhill Road to allow for the work. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternative travel route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 4:30pm.