New Exhibit ‘Tennessee Voices, American Stories’ Opens January 13th, 2026, in Nashvill

Nashville, TN – To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Tennessee State Museum will debut Tennessee Voices, American Stories on January 13th, 2026.

Organized around three concepts from the preamble to the U.S. Constitution: “We the People,” “A More Perfect Union,” and “The Blessings of Liberty,” Tennessee Voices, American Stories presents artifacts and stories of Tennesseans who helped shape both Tennessee and the nation.

“Tennessee’s history offers countless examples of individuals whose courage, creativity, and determination have advanced our shared ideals,” said Ashley Howell, executive director of the Tennessee State Museum. “As America reflects on the last 250 years, this exhibit helps us understand how the experiences of Tennesseans are woven into the fabric of the American story, and how the Museum’s collection, built over 88 years, helps tell that story.”

Among the exhibition’s highlights is a sword presented by the state of North Carolina to Revolutionary War leader and Tennessee’s first governor, John Sevier. This sword is the product of a 1781 resolution of the North Carolina legislature honoring senior officers in the Patriot forces at the Battle of Kings Mountain. One of the earliest known dated Tennessee quilts, made by Rebecah Foster, will also be on display. Completed in 1808, the quilt features a striking image of an American eagle with seventeen stars, the number of states in 1808. This quilt reflects Foster’s political sentiments as well as her technical skill and artistry.

Also featured will be artifacts from pathbreaking Tennessee State Supreme Court Chief Justice, Adolpho A. Birch. Born in 1932, Birch holds the distinction of being the only person to have served at all levels of the state judiciary. His extensive career includes becoming the first African American to work as a prosecutor in Davidson County. Birch continued to break barriers in his career as the first African American in many offices including his role as Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Another notable artifact is a performance costume worn by Dolly Parton. Created by Robért Behar, the ensemble was worn during a performance at the 1998 Dollywood Foundation Benefit Concert. Parton’s philanthropic work and business ventures like Dollywood are important parts of her contributions to the state.

Through these extraordinary pieces and the stories behind them, the exhibition encourages visitors to reflect on how their own experiences will contribute to the ongoing American narrative.

“I hope that sharing information about remarkable Tennesseans and outstanding artifacts from the Museum’s collection will help visitors learn about our past and inspire them to consider how they can contribute to the nation’s story” said Miranda Fraley Rhodes, assistant chief curator at the Tennessee State Museum.

Tennessee Voices, American Stories aligns with the initiatives of Tennessee America 250, which “celebrates and commemorates America’s 250th Anniversary by interpreting and preserving the unique Tennessee stories, objects, landmarks, and places that have defined who we are as Tennesseans and Americans.” For more information, visit tn250.com .

About the Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee America 250

Celebrating its 89th anniversary in 2026, the Tennessee State Museum, located on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, is home to thousands of years of Tennessee history, art, and culture.

Through six permanent exhibitions titled Natural History, First Peoples, Forging a Nation, The Civil War and Reconstruction, Change and Challenge and Tennessee Transforms, the Museum takes visitors on a journey–through artifacts, films, interactive displays, events and educational and digital programing–from the state’s geological beginnings to the present day. Additional temporary exhibitions explore significant periods and individuals in history, along with art and cultural movements.

The Museum is free and open to the public Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10:00am – 5:00pm and Sundays from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. For more information on exhibitions and events, please visit TNMuseum.org.

The Museum is also the headquarters of the Tennessee Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, created to plan, encourage, develop, and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, and recognize Tennessee’s integral role in that event and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present, and future.

For more information about the commission, its grant program, signature events and support for other programming and institutions statewide, please visit TN250.com.