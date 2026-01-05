Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Stillwood Drive water outage for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Stillwood Drive from Trenton Road to Timberdale Drive for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Stillwood Drive is open to traffic; however, motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 9:00pm.