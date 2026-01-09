Bella’s Closet Fashion Show Brings Style, Strength, and Community to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville is preparing for one of its most inspiring and stylish events of the year as Bella’s Closet Fashion Show takes center stage on February 7th, 2026, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Austin Peay State University Dunn Center.

This highly anticipated runway experience promises much more than fashion—it’s a celebration of confidence, resilience, and the power of women supporting women.

Billed as “Where style meets story,” the Bella’s Closet Fashion Show invites the community to experience a powerful blend of elegance and purpose. Each look on the runway represents more than just clothing—it symbolizes a woman’s journey toward independence, self-confidence, and opportunity. From chic professional attire to bold statement pieces, the fashion on display reflects both personal transformation and professional readiness.

Guests will enjoy a lively atmosphere filled with stunning runway presentations, local fashion flair, and an uplifting community spirit. The event brings together designers, models, and supporters for a morning of glamour, connection, and inspiration, all while raising vital funds for a life-changing local nonprofit.

Tickets are $25, and every ticket purchased directly supports Bella’s Closet’s mission to empower women throughout Clarksville and Montgomery County. Tickets can be purchased online at bellasclosetfashionfundraiser.eventbrite.com (processing fees apply) or in person with no additional fee.

The event will be held at the Dunn Center, located at 510 Drane Street in Clarksville, Tennessee, making it easily accessible for attendees across the region.

The Bella’s Closet Fashion Show is more than a fundraiser—it’s a movement that celebrates perseverance, self-worth, and opportunity. Whether you’re attending for the fashion, the community, or the cause, this is one Clarksville event you won’t want to miss. Come be part of a day where style truly makes a difference.

About Bella’s Closet

Bella’s Closet is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women in Clarksville obtain and maintain employment, regardless of their social or financial circumstances. By providing professional work attire and employment resources, Bella’s Closet equips women with the tools they need to step confidently into job interviews, the workplace, and new chapters of their lives. The organization’s work has helped countless women regain dignity, confidence, and financial stability.

