Saturday, January 24, 2026
Montgomery County Roads Turning Treacherous as Extreme Cold Renders Salt Ineffective

News Staff
Snow on Montgomery County highway
Snow on Montgomery County highway

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Important message from the Montgomery County Highway Department:

Road conditions in Montgomery County are deteriorating rapidly. Extreme cold is making salt/brine ineffective, causing roads to refreeze and become dangerously slick.
Key Points:

  • STAY OFF ROADS: Even 4WD vehicles are losing traction and sliding off.
  • HELP OUR CREWS: Extra traffic (even well-intended 4WD helpers) is blocking plows and slowing down emergency responders.
  • HIGH RISK: Travel only for absolute emergencies.

Please stay safe and stay home so our crews can work.

