Montgomery County Roads Turning Treacherous as Extreme Cold Renders Salt Ineffective

Montgomery County, TN – Important message from the Montgomery County Highway Department:

Road conditions in Montgomery County are deteriorating rapidly. Extreme cold is making salt/brine ineffective, causing roads to refreeze and become dangerously slick.

Key Points:

STAY OFF ROADS: Even 4WD vehicles are losing traction and sliding off.

Even 4WD vehicles are losing traction and sliding off. HELP OUR CREWS: Extra traffic (even well-intended 4WD helpers) is blocking plows and slowing down emergency responders.

Extra traffic (even well-intended 4WD helpers) is blocking plows and slowing down emergency responders. HIGH RISK: Travel only for absolute emergencies.

Please stay safe and stay home so our crews can work.