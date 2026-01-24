Montgomery County Roads Turning Treacherous as Extreme Cold Renders Salt Ineffective

Montgomery County, TN – Important message from the Montgomery County Highway Department:
Road conditions in Montgomery County are deteriorating rapidly. Extreme cold is making salt/brine ineffective, causing roads to refreeze and become dangerously slick.
Key Points:
- STAY OFF ROADS: Even 4WD vehicles are losing traction and sliding off.
- HELP OUR CREWS: Extra traffic (even well-intended 4WD helpers) is blocking plows and slowing down emergency responders.
- HIGH RISK: Travel only for absolute emergencies.
Please stay safe and stay home so our crews can work.