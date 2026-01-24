Clarksville-Montgomery County Faces Heavy Snow, Sleet, and Ice Under Winter Storm Warning

Clarksville, TN – A Winter Storm Warning continues for Clarksville-Montgomery County through 6:00pm Sunday, as a dangerous mix of snow, sleet, and ice grips the region and keeps travel conditions hazardous.

Light, powdery snow is already falling across the area, with temperatures sitting near 15 degrees and afternoon highs only reaching around 21 degrees, ensuring that anything that falls will stick to roads and surfaces.

Forecasters warn that additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches are possible, along with ice buildup ranging from two-tenths to one-half inch. These conditions raise the risk of downed trees, scattered power outages, and nearly impossible travel at times across Clarksville and the surrounding Middle Tennessee region.

Snow continues through the afternoon hours, becoming heavy at times before mixing with sleet mid-to-late afternoon and then returning to mostly snow by evening. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will add to reduced visibility and blowing snow. By the end of the day, 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet may accumulate.

Wintry precipitation persists tonight, with snow and sleet transitioning to freezing rain and sleet after 11:00pm. Temperatures hold near 19 degrees, allowing ice to coat roadways, bridges, trees, and power lines. Ice accumulation between one-tenth and three-tenths of an inch is possible, along with a light additional snow and sleet coating.

Freezing rain and sleet may continue Sunday morning, possibly mixing with snow before noon, before periods of snow and sleet redevelop during the afternoon. High temperatures stay near 23 degrees, while north-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts, keep wind chills bitter. Additional light ice and around an inch of snow and sleet could add to already dangerous conditions.

Snow chances taper Sunday night, but cold air intensifies. Lows fall to around 5 degrees, with wind chills plunging as low as minus 7, allowing untreated roads to refreeze and prolonging travel hazards into early next week.

Officials urge residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. Ice accumulations may cause tree damage and power outages, and emergency supplies should be kept on hand. Anyone who must drive should carry extra food, water, blankets, and a flashlight. For the latest Tennessee road conditions, motorists can call 511.

This prolonged winter storm is expected to significantly impact Clarksville-Montgomery County through Sunday afternoon, with lingering cold ensuring recovery will be slow even after precipitation ends.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.