News

Clarksville Fire Rescue Expands Ranks with Swearing-In of 16 Recruits

(Back L-R) Sean Aguiar, Matthew Keene, Michael Rosa, Josiah Dansby, Stephen Averitt, Jason Hodge, Maximus Ruybal, Chance Schmittou, Javier Rodriguez. (Front L-R) Robert Brown, Gavin Weyant, Ryan Huntzinger, Zachary McDonald, Isaac Morris, Jalisa Mitchell, Abram Farrage.
Clarksville Fire RescueClarksville, TN – Sixteen new Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighters were sworn in Friday morning in front of a full house at CFR Headquarters. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath of office, and then firefighters were pinned and presented their helmets by loved ones. Then, each firefighter was assigned to one of CFR’s three shifts.

This was the first recruit class to go through CFR’s new six-month recruit academy, which began on July 28th, 2025. In addition to earning their Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Hazmat Awareness, and Hazmat Operations certifications, this is also the first recruit class at CFR to graduate from the academy with their Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certifications.

Five specialty awards were presented by the instructor cadre during the ceremony:

  • Honor Recruit: Chance Schmittou
  • Highest GPA: Zachary McDonald
  • Fastest Fireground Physical Ability Test (FPAT): Chance Schmittou
  • Most Improved Recruit: Stephen Averitt
  • Instructor Cadre Award: Ryan Huntzinger

The 16 new firefighters will report to their assigned shifts beginning Saturday, January 24th.

