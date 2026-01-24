Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Palamino Drive Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Palamino Drive from Bay Lane to Colt Drive for water main leak repair. Low water pressure is also affecting the vicinity.

Palamino Drive is open to local traffic; however, motorists should detour to Bay Lane or Colt Drive to avoid icy road conditions. Motorists are also asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment if traveling near the worksite.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.