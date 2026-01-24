15.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Clarksville Street Department Reports Hazardous Road Conditions Across City

News Staff
City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – As crews with the Clarksville Street Department continue working to clear roadways around midday on Saturday, January 24th, 2026, officials report dangerous and rapidly changing street conditions throughout the city. Snow, ice, and refreezing surfaces are making travel extremely hazardous in many areas.

Drivers are strongly urged to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. Limiting traffic not only protects motorists but also allows street crews, utility workers, and emergency responders to operate more safely and efficiently as they work to keep power on, assist the public, and make roadways passable.

