Extreme Cold Weather Safety Tips for Clarksville-Montgomery County Residents

Clarksville, TN – With dangerously cold air settling over Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents are urged to stay indoors as much as possible in the coming days.

Prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures can quickly lead to frostbite, hypothermia, and other serious health risks.

Forecast lows and highs show a long stretch of bitterly cold weather that requires careful planning and precautions for anyone who must be outside.

Saturday night temperatures are expected to drop to around 19 degrees, followed by a Sunday high near 23. The cold intensifies Sunday night with lows near 5 degrees, and Monday remains frigid with a high near 18. By Monday night, temperatures could fall to -3 degrees, creating life-threatening wind chills.

The pattern continues through the week, with highs generally in the 20s and overnight lows dipping into the single digits or near zero through Friday.

Stay Indoors When Possible

The safest option during extreme cold is to remain indoors in a heated space. Check that your home heating system is working properly, and use space heaters safely—keeping them away from curtains, furniture, and other flammable materials. Never use ovens or grills to heat your home due to carbon monoxide dangers.

If You Must Go Outside

When outdoor travel is unavoidable, dress in layers. Wear a moisture-wicking base layer, an insulating middle layer such as fleece or wool, and a windproof, waterproof outer layer. Cover exposed skin with hats, scarves, gloves, and thick socks. Up to half of body heat can be lost through the head, so a winter hat is essential.

Limit the amount of time spent outdoors. Take frequent breaks in warm locations to allow your body to recover. Watch for warning signs of frostbite, including numbness, pale skin, or a tingling sensation, especially on fingers, toes, ears, and the nose. Hypothermia symptoms include shivering, confusion, slurred speech, and extreme fatigue—seek medical help immediately if these occur.

Protect Vulnerable Individuals

Check on elderly neighbors, young children, and pets. Bring pets indoors, as they are also at risk from freezing temperatures.

Planning ahead and taking cold-weather safety seriously can prevent injuries and save lives as Clarksville endures this extended period of extreme winter cold.