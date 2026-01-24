Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Dominates on Road, Beats Stetson at Insight Arena 86-81

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team remains perfect at 10-0 on the road with an 86-81 decision at Stetson, Saturday, at Insight Arena.

This tenth victory matches the Govs’ program record for consecutive road wins, set January 3rd-February 22nd, 2003.

Austin Peay (13-5, 5-3 ASUN) and Stetson (11-8, 4-4 ASUN) began the game with back-and-forth action as a three-pointer by Cameron Thomas gave the Hatters a one-point lead at 10-9. The Governors managed to pull away from the Hatters with a 12-4 run, including two three-pointers from Kyra Perkins, to lead 21-14 with a minute remaining in the first frame. A three-pointer by Jorah Eppley ended the first frame with the Govs leading 21-17.

The Governors dominated in the second quarter, building a 20-point lead with 50 seconds left in the second quarter at 47-27. A layup by Aleah Sorrentino and Mary McMillan, followed by free throws, allowed the Hatters to get within 16 at 49-33 to go into the break.

Austin Peay State University built their lead to as many as 23, six minutes into the third quarter at 63-40. The Hatters cut their deficit with free throws and a layup by McMillan, getting them within 13 at 68-55 with 48 seconds remaining in the third. Free throws by Perkins and Sheals got the Govs up 70-55 starting the fourth quarter.

Stetson fought back in the fourth quarter, as a layup by Promise Keshi tied the game at 80 with 1:08 left in the game. A jumper by Jim’Miyah Branton gave the APSU Govs the 82-80 lead, as a free throw by McMillan got the Hatters within one at 82-81 with 16 seconds remaining. JaNiah Newell and Perkins ended the game with free throws, giving the Govs the 86-81 victory.

The Difference

Three-point percentage. Austin Peay State University shot 52.9 percent from beyond the arc compared to the Stetson’s 28.0 percent.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led with 23 points, her third 20-point performance of the season.

She also led with three steals.

Kyra Perkins had 16 points; Jim’Miyah Branton had 13; JaNiah Newell had 10.

Branton led with 4 assists.

Lameria Thomas and Ines Gnahore each had 6 rebounds.

The APSU Govs’ 54.9 field goal percentage is their second-highest of the season.

Their 52.9 three-point percentage is a season high.

This win also marks Brittany Young‘s 80th career win.

The Govs outscored the Hatters 51-18 from the bench, 23-22 off turnovers, and 19-8 on second chances.

