News

Montgomery County Government Offices Closed January 26th Due to Winter Weather

Office Closed

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, January 26th, 2026, due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions. Residents are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel during this period. 

Staying off the roadways ensures your safety, allows first responders and public safety teams to focus on emergencies without additional hazards, and gives road crews room to work more efficiently.

For online services available through Montgomery County Government, visit the GOV tab at mcgtn.org. 

