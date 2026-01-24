16.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 24, 2026
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Winter Storm Update: Ice, Sleet, and Snow Creating Dangerous Conditions
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Winter Storm Update: Ice, Sleet, and Snow Creating Dangerous Conditions

Hazardous Ice and Snow Slam Clarksville-Montgomery County Roads Overnight

Mark Haynes
By Mark Haynes
Snow over roads. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Snow over roads. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – A significant winter storm continues to grip Clarksville-Montgomery County, bringing a hazardous mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that is expected to worsen travel conditions through tonight and into Sunday.

Extremely cold temperatures combined with steady precipitation are turning roadways, bridges, and overpasses into sheets of ice, prompting urgent calls for residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Tonight, snow showers, sleet, and freezing rain will continue through the overnight hours, with precipitation transitioning mainly to freezing rain and sleet after 4:00am. Temperatures will drop to around 18 degrees, allowing ice to build up on untreated surfaces.

Forecasters indicate additional ice accumulation between one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch, along with a light dusting of snow and sleet. Even small amounts of ice can make roads nearly impassable, especially on secondary streets and elevated surfaces. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph will add to the bitter feel, and visibility may be reduced at times during heavier bursts of precipitation.

Sunday offers little relief. Snow showers, sleet, and freezing rain are expected through much of the day, with sleet potentially falling heavily at times before tapering off late afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to reach 26 degrees, which means little to no melting will occur.

Additional ice accumulation of up to two-tenths of an inch is possible, along with up to an inch of combined snow and sleet. Gusty northwest winds up to 20 mph may lead to blowing precipitation and further reduced visibility.

Officials strongly urge residents to stay indoors and off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. Emergency responders and road crews are working, but extreme cold reduces the effectiveness of salt and brine treatments.

Vehicles, including those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive, can easily lose traction on black ice. Staying home helps prevent accidents and allows crews to focus on clearing main routes.

If you must go out, dress in layers, keep a charged phone, and carry emergency supplies in your vehicle. Power outages are also possible due to ice buildup on trees and lines, so prepare with blankets, flashlights, and extra batteries. The safest choice during this storm is to shelter in place until conditions improve.

Previous article
Montgomery County Government Offices Closed January 26th Due to Winter Weather
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Close Monday and Tuesday Due to Winter Storm
Mark Haynes
Mark Hayneshttp://www.discoverclarksville.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information