Education

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Close Monday and Tuesday Due to Winter Storm

By News Staff
School Closed

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System - CMCSSClarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced that all schools and district offices will be closed Monday, January 26th, and Tuesday, January 27th, 2026, because of dangerous winter weather conditions impacting the region.

The decision comes as Clarksville-Montgomery County continues to deal with the effects of a significant winter storm bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, and extremely low temperatures. Icy roadways, limited visibility, and refreezing conditions overnight are expected to make travel hazardous across the county, creating unsafe conditions for students, staff, and families.

In addition to school closures, all after-school activities, athletic events, and practices are canceled through Tuesday. This includes games, rehearsals, club meetings, and any other extracurricular events scheduled at school facilities. District leaders say the cancellations are necessary to reduce travel and keep roads clear for emergency responders and road crews working to improve conditions.

The CMCSS School Board meeting originally scheduled during this period will be rescheduled for Thursday. Updated information, including the new meeting time and location details, will be shared on official district communication platforms as soon as they are finalized.

District officials noted that if any mission-essential employees are required to report to work, those individuals will be contacted directly by their supervisors with specific instructions. All other staff members should plan to remain home during the closure period.

Families are encouraged to monitor local weather updates and district announcements for any additional changes. With continued freezing temperatures and the potential for lingering ice, officials urge everyone to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary and to use this time to remain safe indoors.

