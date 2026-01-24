Winter Storm Forces Clarksville Christian School Closure Through January 27th

Clarksville, TN – Due to the Tennessee State of Emergency, continued frozen precipitation, and below-freezing temperatures, Clarksville Christian School will be closed Monday, January 26th, and Tuesday, January 27th, 2026.

Local and state authorities are urging citizens to minimize nonessential travel, as road conditions are expected to remain hazardous. As always, the safety of our students, families, and staff remains our top priority.

Please continue to watch for announcements and updates via email, text alerts, and our official CCS communication channels for information about the remainder of the week.

Last but not least, as we navigate these conditions, please join us in praying for the safety of road crews, linemen, first responders, and others working on the front lines during this weather event.

Stay safe and stay warm, CCS family!