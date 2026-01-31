17.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Clarksville’s GFWC Women’s Club Showcases Fall Fashion for Charity at Annual Hats & Heels Event

By Tony Centonze
Cheryl Havlik, Vicky Gibbs, Jim Havlik Amber Hamilton, Dannia Aguayo
Cheryl Havlik, Vicky Gibbs, Jim Havlik Amber Hamilton, Dannia Aguayo

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Women’s Club, a member of the GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs), recently hosted its highly anticipated Hats & Heels Annual Style Show & Fundraiser at the Clarksville Country Club.

Invitations went out for the show, referring to the fundraiser as an “exciting and unforgettable experience, where guests will enjoy the thrill of a fashion show in which esteemed club members and supporters showcase the latest fall styles for men and women.”

The show was sponsored once again by Dillard’s. Guests were invited to indulge in a delectable brunch, enjoy a festive atmosphere, and participate in the silent auction that featured a fantastic array of art and other items.

This year’s featured speaker was Karen Powers, Founder of Judy’s Hope. Proceeds from the event will benefit the APSU Nursing Scholarship, the Roxy Theatre School student scholarships, the President’s Dictionary Project, Child Advocacy programs, and Domestic Violence Awareness initiatives.

CECA at Austin Peay State University Announces Omari Booker as 2025–26 Tennessee Artist Fellowship Recipient
